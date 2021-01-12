TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County Public Health reports more than 280,000 people have requested the vaccine through their website. Of that, 236,000 are currently eligible.

Tuesday, the county opened another site capable of mass vaccinations.

The Hurst Conference Center aims for a wait time of less than 25 minutes. Some people getting vaccinated Tuesday said their wait was only 10 minutes.

“It was real fast, convenient, gosh it was nothing to it really, heck I’m already done,” Alan Copeland said.

You have to make an appointment through the county’s website and they won’t let you through the door if you don’t have one.

The site will operate five days a week – Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. It’s staffed by members of 16 area fire departments.

The plan on Tuesday was to only vaccinate about 300 people due to the limited supply of vaccines statewide, but as more vaccinations become available, the site will have the capability of vaccinating around 2,000 people a day.

Right now, vaccinations are only open to those in phase 1A, 1B priority group. That includes healthcare workers, first responders, people 65 or older or those with a chronic health condition.

Yesterday, Governor Abbott said Texans who currently qualify for a vaccine can register at any hub’s wait list regardless of where they live.

