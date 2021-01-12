Snowstorm Leaves More Than 150,000 Customers In Texas And Louisiana Without PowerAt one point more than 150,000 customers were without power across Texas and Louisiana as a powerful winter storm continued moving through the states Sunday and early Monday morning.

From Fast Melting Flurries To Blankets Of Snow, Winter Storm Coats Texas & Other Southern StatesIt wasn't just North Texas that had snowfall over the weekend. In addition to the Lone Star State the winter storm blew across Louisiana and Mississippi on Sunday, then moved into Alabama and Tennessee on Monday.

Many North Texas School Districts Delayed Or Closed Monday Due To Winter WeatherMany school districts in North Texas have decided to delay openings or close Monday due to the winter weather that moved through the area on Sunday.