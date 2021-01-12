NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Division of Emergency Management has established two new COVID-19 therapeutic infusion centers in Fort Worth and Irving.

“Increasing access to COVID-19 therapeutic treatments is a proven strategy to reduce hospitalizations and save lives,” Gov. Greg Abbott said. “I thank our partners from the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council for working with the state of Texas to establish these infusion centers. Together, we will continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and keep our communities safe.”

The infusion centers start accepting patients on Monday and were provided with Regeneron’s monoclonal antibodies and bamlanivimab to treat outpatient cases of COVID-19 who meet certain criteria and who have a referral from a hospital or doctor.

The infusion centers were established through a partnership with the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

The two new infusion centers are the latest to be launched by the state. Previous centers were established in El Paso, Laredo, Harlingen and Austin to help communities combat COVID-19 and reduce hospitalizations.

