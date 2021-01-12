DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been charged with capital murder in Dallas for the killing of an Uber driver around 11:00 a.m. Friday, Jan 8.

Bail for 21-year-old Joshua Scott is set at $2 million after police saw a recording of much of the encounter on the victim’s dash cam.

Dallas Police said Scott’s driver, 33-year-old Joshua Miller, picked him up from the Amazon Fulfillment Center on Southlink Drive.

An Uber spokesperson told CBS 11, Miller had been driving for them in Texas since 2015.

The company released the following statement regarding his murder:

“What’s been reported is horrifying and our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of Joshua Miller. We’re grateful the suspect has been caught and thank the Dallas Police Department for their diligence with this investigation.”

Uber prohibits riders and their guests, as well as driver and delivery partners, from carrying firearms.

According to the arrest affidavit, police said during the ride, Scott pulled out a gun and got Miller to pull over.

He told Miller to cover Miller’s face with a scarf. That’s when Scott allegedly put the gun down and put a knife to Miller’s throat and “tries to cut it.”

Police said a struggle ensued where Scott stabbed Miller multiple times and struck him with multiple objects.

The affidavit said Miller tried to drive away and crashed into a structure.

Police said Scott pointed his gun at Miller again and demanded his cell phone and password.

Scott made Miller get out of the car and then he struck him with the car multiple times, the affidavit states.

He then got out and took off on foot.

Miller was found dead near Bonnie View Road and I-20.

A witness who saw Scott bloodied, called 911.

Police were able to get information off the Miller’s dashboard camera as audio and video had been recorded during the entire encounter, which ultimately led to Scott’s arrest.

Miller’s cousin, Wendy Walker, told CBS 11, “I normally can handle a lot, but knowing it’s your own family member that was tortured that way. It’s a whole other level. I don’t have words. There’s a lot of hate, there’s a lot of anger, there’s a lot of questions.”

