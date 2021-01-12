FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Bassmaster Classic and Outdoors Expo in Fort Worth has been moved back nearly three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Fort Worth said in a news release, “Due to the ongoing public health emergency and limits on large gatherings, B.A.S.S. officials moved the Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic and Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo from late March to June 11-13.”

“Our team will be working with the Fort Worth Sports Commission and Visit Fort Worth to make this historic trip to Texas an incredible and memorable event,” said B.A.S.S. Chairman Chase Anderson. We are so appreciative of Fort Worth officials and our hosts at Visit Fort Worth for working with us during these unprecedented times to reschedule this exciting event and ensure we have an outstanding Classic.”

The Bassmaster Classic has been one of the premier tournaments in sportfishing for more than 50 years.

Recent Classics held in Birmingham, Alabama and Knoxville, Tennessee, have drawn record-breaking crowds of 122,814 and 153,809 fans, respectively, to Classic Week events, including the Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo, even organizers said.

“Hosting the Bassmaster Classic later this spring will bring jobs and much-needed business to our local economy,” said Jason Sands, director of the Fort Worth Sports Commission. “We are looking forward to hosting anglers and the thousands of outdoor enthusiasts and Bassmaster fans this world-class sporting event attracts.”

