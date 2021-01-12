DENTON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — One day after Dallas County opened its mass vaccination site, Denton County has followed suit.
On Tuesday Denton County Public Health opened the first of two drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
The shots are available to individuals in the Phase 1A and 1B groups, which include healthcare workers, people 65 and older, and those with a medical condition that increases their risk of getting the coronavirus.
The clinic that opened at 7:30 a.m. is located at Discovery Park on the University of North Texas campus. A second drive-thru clinic will open on January 14 at a different location.
The clinics are by appointment only and residents must sign up on the county’s vaccine interest portal.
There were a few hundred doses available Tuesday, but county officials are anticipating receiving an allotment of 3,500 vaccines early next week.
