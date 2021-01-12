DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Meal preparation can be the key to success when it comes to getting healthy in the new year.

Experts say it doesn’t have to be time consuming or complicated, and you can get a lot of versatile meals if you just know what to use.

Registered dietician Amy Goodson told CBS 11 that for breakfast you can always prepare overnight oats.

Another option is to make egg muffin cups.

“I always want people to get high fiber carbohydrates and protein in the morning, and one of the best ways to do that is to make something like egg muffin cups on the weekend,” she said.

To make them, just whisk up eggs and add vegetables or even a little cheese. You can put them in a muffin tin and pop them in the oven at 350 degrees for 20 to 22 minutes, and then you have breakfast ready to go.

For snacks, she suggests making something like peanut butter energy bites.

She says you can use any nut butter you prefer, add a little honey, oats and protein powder if you like.

Mix it all together (and be aware, it will be thick), and then roll the dough into balls. Goodson says you can add water to help make the process a little easier.

You then put them in the fridge to let them harden up.

Goodson also recommends portioning them out, so you don’t end up over-indulging.

For dinner, Goodson said to cook up a batch of protein, and use different side dishes and spices to mix it up throughout the week.

For recipes and inspiration, you can check out her Instagram page: @amyg.rd

