FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – They’ve appeared in Utah, California and Romania… now a monolith has been found in Fort Worth.

The metal structure resembles those found recently around the world and the mystery as to how it got there is just as intriguing.

The monolith — that stands about 6 feet tall — was found along the Trinity Trail, on Interstate-30 near Beach Street.

Officials with the Tarrant Regional Water District, who maintain the levee system and Trinity Trails, sent a statement to CBS 11 News that said, in part —

“After initially moving the monolith further away from the Trinity Trail last night for safety concerns, someone stood it up again overnight and it is still in place today. For now, we are ok with it remaining at that location.”

Officials said the monolith, that is reminiscent of those in Stanley Kubrick’s sci-fi classic 2001: A Space Odyssey, are “a good distraction considering the times,” and they hope all the attention will introduce more people to the Trinity Trails System.

