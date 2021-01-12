NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Hospitals across North Texas are seeing the highest numbers of COVID-19 patients thus far in the New Year — with an additional surge still expected as a result of the holidays.
According to the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council, COVID-19 patients are taking up just over 27% of bed capacity and represent more than 51% of patients in intensive care units.
Both Texas Health Resources and Baylor Scott & White Health tell CBS 11 News their emergency departments are also incredibly busy. The hospitals are asking everyone to make use of virtual visits.
Of course, anyone experiencing shortness of breath, chest pain, dizziness, weakness, confusion of any other type of true emergency should immediately go to an emergency room.
For cold or flu type symptoms, health experts say patients can reach out to their primary care doctor.
Many health providers — Baylor Scott & White — have apps available that can be used for telehealth visits.
