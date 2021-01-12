FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Niagara Bottling is looking to hire in the DFW area.

“We are the largest private labeled water bottle supplier. We make a variety of beverages for you big box customers as well as small individual private labels,” said Senior Regional HR Manager April Jernigan.

She said they’ve hired about 3,000 people across their company during the pandemic and right now they have dozens of jobs they still need to hire for in North Texas.

Employees are needed in “production, warehouse, quality and maintenance across all skill levels,” she said.

The jobs start off at $15 an hour and they go up from there.

They’re all full-time permanent positions that come along with full benefits packages.

“From 401k to medical, vision, dental, adoption assistance, we have tuition assistance, enhance fertility benefits and more,” said Jernigan.

She said, if you have the right attitude they are willing to hire and train you despite you skill level.

“We hire based on attitude and character more than technical skill. We can train you if you are open and willing to learn,” she said.

If you would like to apply, click here.

