FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are searching for a man who robbed the First Convenience Bank inside Kroger on Altamesa Blvd.
It happened on Jan.10 at 3:40 p.m.
Police said the man gave the teller a note demanding money and indicating he was armed.
After stealing the money, the man fled on foot.
He’s 35-45 years old and 6 feet tall. He has a mole on his left temple and was wearing a white wristband, which appeared to be an “admission” to an event or a hospital.
Anyone who recognizes him should call police at 817.984.0322.
Do you recognize this bank robber? He robbed the First Convenience Bank inside Kroger on Altamesa Blvd.
Please call 817-984-0322 if you recognize him.#PleaseShare pic.twitter.com/JLjz4OOsQo
— Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) January 12, 2021
MORE FROM CBSDFW