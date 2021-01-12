FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are searching for a man who robbed the First Convenience Bank inside Kroger on Altamesa Blvd.

It happened on Jan.10 at 3:40 p.m.

Police said the man gave the teller a note demanding money and indicating he was armed.

After stealing the money, the man fled on foot.

He’s 35-45 years old and 6 feet tall. He has a mole on his left temple and was wearing a white wristband, which appeared to be an “admission” to an event or a hospital.

Anyone who recognizes him should call police at 817.984.0322.

#BankRobber Do you recognize this bank robber? He robbed the First Convenience Bank inside Kroger on Altamesa Blvd. Please call 817-984-0322 if you recognize him.#PleaseShare pic.twitter.com/JLjz4OOsQo — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) January 12, 2021

