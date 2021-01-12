WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – The House of Representatives is meeting Tuesday to debate a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to convene the Cabinet and remove President Trump from office under the 25th Amendment.
House Democrats unveiled the measure in the wake of the violent assault last week on the U.S. Capitol. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer sought unanimous consent to pass the resolution, but Republican Congressman Alex Mooney of West Virginia objected, blocking the move.
