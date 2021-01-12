LIVE EVENTTexas Legislative Session Coverage Begins At Noon Here With CBS 11 Political Reporter, Jack Fink
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – The House of Representatives is meeting Tuesday to debate a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to convene the Cabinet and remove President Trump from office under the 25th Amendment.

The US Capitol building on December 20, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

House Democrats unveiled the measure in the wake of the violent assault last week on the U.S. Capitol. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer sought unanimous consent to pass the resolution, but Republican Congressman Alex Mooney of West Virginia objected, blocking the move.

