ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – It was 25 years ago today when Amber Hagerman was kidnapped in Arlington. With the crime still unsolved the Arlington Police Department is releasing new details surrounding her abduction and subsequent murder on January 13, 1996.

The crime lead to the development of the Amber Alert System, which is now used worldwide to send public signals about missing children in danger.

Amber, who was 9-years-old at the time, was taken from the parking lot of an abandoned grocery store as she rode her bicycle. Witnesses later reported that a white or Hispanic man, driving a black pickup, kidnapped her.

Here is the most updated suspect and vehicle description information:

Suspect: White or Hispanic male, 20s to 30s (as of 1996), under 6’ tall, medium build, brown or black hair

Vehicle: Black 1980s or 1990s full size, fleet side pickup truck, short wheel base, single cab, rear window was clear, no sliding window, no chrome (solid black in color), no striping, truck was in good condition with no visible damage

It wasn’t until four days after she went missing that Amber’s body was discovered in a creek about four miles from where she was taken.

During an interview five years ago Amber’s mother, Donna Williams, said, “I think of her everyday, every second. It’s still hard.”

Now, 25 years after the crime, Amber’s killer is still on the loose. With the focus still on finding the person responsible for the murder, Arlington police will gather at the site of the abduction,1600 E. Abram Street, to release new photos and maps of the scene the night Amber was kidnapped.

“We remain committed with the utmost resolve to bring Amber’s murderer to justice,” said Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye. “Our detectives believe that someone still has knowledge of this horrific crime.”

Officials believe someone, somewhere knows something about the abduction and murder.

A dedicated tip line has been set up for the public to provide any information, no matter how insignificant – 817-575-8823.

Oak Farms Dairy is also offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Donna Williams said “Amber was touched in a way she shouldn’t have been touched. Amber was terrified. Amber was butchered. She was just a 9-year-old baby girl, and I don’t want anyone to forget that.”

