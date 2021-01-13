DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas City Council unanimously voted to approve the renaming of a stretch of Lamar Street to Botham Jean Boulevard in order to honor the 26-year-old who was killed in his own apartment by an off-duty officer.

State Rep. Carl Sherman made the announcement Wednesday evening, saying he talked about how Jean’s life inspired him personally during a meeting earlier in the day.

The stretch of road that will be renamed is South Lamar Street in the the downtown area between Interstate-30 and South Central Expressway. It runs about four miles and includes the South Side Flats apartment complex where Jean lived, as well as the Dallas Police Department’s headquarters.

Jean was killed in September 2018 inside his own apartment by former Dallas officer Amber Guyger after she claimed she thought she was walking into her unit and that he was intruder. In a high-profile trial in Oct. 2019, Guyger was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The proposal for the name change was filed by Mayor Pro Tem Adam Medrano and signed by fellow council members Adam Bazaldua and Omar Narvaez.

