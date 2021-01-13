DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 2,994 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County on Wednesday, Jan. 13.

Of those, 2,589 are confirmed cases and 405 are probable cases.

There is a cumulative total of 199,948 confirmed cases (PCR test).

There is a cumulative total of 25,681 probable cases (antigen test).

A total of 1,812 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness after 21 more deaths were reported Wednesday.

“UT Southwestern has updated modeling out that predicts Dallas County could have up to 1,900 patients hospitalized for COVID and roughly 3,600 new COVID cases a day by January 22. These are concerning numbers,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement. “Our hospitals are stretched very thin right now and our healthcare heroes have been working tirelessly since last spring. While we are all thankful the vaccine is here and is being administered as quickly as possible, it will still be some time before it’s widely available to those beyond the 1A and 1B populations.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 41 cases of COVID-19 have been reported among school nurses and nurse assistants—almost half (19) of which have been diagnosed within the past week.

­ One COVID-19 outbreak in a school in December originated with spread among 11 staff members, with transmission to 9 students, and subsequent SARS-CoV-2 infections documented among at least 8 household members of these students. One death and one hospitalization occurred from this outbreak.

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 53 was to 2,227, which is a rate of 84.5 daily new cases per 100,000 residents—the highest case rate in Dallas County since the beginning of the pandemic.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 31.0% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 53 (week ending 1/2/21).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 3,864 healthcare workers and first responders have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Dallas County.

Over the past 30 days, there have been 7,310 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 674 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County, with 1,842 of these cases reported during the last week of December.

­

There are currently 109 active long-term care facility outbreaks.

This is the highest number of long-term care facilities with active outbreaks reported in Dallas County since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total of 3,286 residents and 1,871 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Of these, 709 have been hospitalized and 378 have died. About 22% of all deaths reported to date have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Thirty-four outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate-living facilities (e.g. homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes) have been reported in the past 30 days associated with 84 cases.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The additional deaths reported Wednesday include the following:

– A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Glenn Heights. He expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. She was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident if the City of Richardson. He was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Carrollton. He had been hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of DeSoto. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

