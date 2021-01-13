CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two Latin men who stole a large amount of gold jewelry from Plaza Del Sol on Jan. 11.

Police said at about 7:30 p.m. the men entered the store and pointed a gun at the person working the counter. They stole the jewelry and took off. Surveillance video shows them in a white pickup truck.

Anyone with information about the men should call Detective James Smith at 214.671.3664 or james.smith9@dallascityhall.com at the Dallas Police Department Robbery Unit.

Anyone who wants to remain anonymous should call 214.373.8477.

