DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two Latin men who stole a large amount of gold jewelry from Plaza Del Sol on Jan. 11.
Police said at about 7:30 p.m. the men entered the store and pointed a gun at the person working the counter. They stole the jewelry and took off. Surveillance video shows them in a white pickup truck.
Anyone with information about the men should call Detective James Smith at 214.671.3664 or james.smith9@dallascityhall.com at the Dallas Police Department Robbery Unit.
Anyone who wants to remain anonymous should call 214.373.8477.
