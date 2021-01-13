(CBSDFW.COM) – Collin County is set to receive nearly 7,000 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine from the state next week, the county’s judge announced Wednesday.

Judge Chris Hill said the county had requested thousands of doses as it is able to administer 2,000 doses per day this week. According to Hill, the county will receive 6,975 doses next week.

This will come a week after the Texas Department of State Health Services announced a list of large vaccination hubs that received a majority of doses this week so that thousands can be vaccinated. Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties were on the list, but not Collin.

Hill said next week’s doses will be allocated by the following: 2,000 to Collin County Health Care Services, 2,000 to the McKinney Fire Department, 2,000 to the Allen Fire Department and 975 to a local hospital that has not yet been identified.

Collin County health staff will be contacting individuals who are on the vaccine wait list to schedule appointments.

Hill said the county will be able to administer 6,000 doses per day starting the week of Jan. 25.

