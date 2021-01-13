FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Tarrant County Grand Jury returned an indictment Wednesday, Jan. 13 against Jillian Johnson in the stabbing deaths of a mother and daughter in Grand Prairie last October.
Johnson is charged with capital murder.
Grand Prairie Police said it happened around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 in the 2500 block of Riverside Pkwy.
When officers arrived, they found Gloria Jean Prince, 71 and her daughter, Gloria Maria Booker, 53, stabbed to death.
Investigators determined they were home when Jillian Johnson, 41, showed up and they got into an argument over a relationship between Johnson and another family member.
Police said Johnson stabbed both women to death.
