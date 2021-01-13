NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has expanded a recall of pet food after some 70 dogs died and more than 80 others were sickened.
The initial recall from late December 2020 included certain varieties of Sportmix dog and cat food products manufactured by Midwestern Pet Foods.
Added to that recall now are additional products that contain corn and were made in the company’s Oklahoma plant. The contaminated bags of pet food have an expiration date on or before July 9, 2020 and have “05” in the date or lot code.
Some of the pet food of concern now, just like the products recalled last year, contain the toxic mold aflatoxin, which can grow on corn and other grains used as ingredients in pet food.
Symptoms of alfatoxin poisoning in pets include sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice and/or diarrhea. Those whose pets have eaten Sportmix products are advised to call their veterinarian, especially if their pets are showing symptoms.
According to the FDA, there is no evidence that humans who handle the food are at risk of poisoning, but the FDA recommends owners always wash their hands after handling pet food.
If your pet has eaten Sportmix products you’re advised to call your veterinarian. Customers with questions can reach a call center staffed with licensed veterinarians at 800-474-4163, ext. 455, or send an email Midwestern Pet Foods.
