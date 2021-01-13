MIDLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A West Texas flower shop owner who posted a video on Facebook bragging about breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the U.S. Capitol riot last Wednesday, Jan. 6, was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 13, federal officials said.

The FBI arrested Jenny Cudd and another Midland resident, Eliel Rosa, in connection with the insurrection, and both are set to appear before a federal judge on Wednesday afternoon.

Cudd, a former Midland mayoral candidate, said in a video message to the AP that she didn’t personally go into Pelosi’s office or see people break down the door, and that when she said “we,” she meant all of the people who were at the Capitol.

She said she didn’t do anything violent or destroy any property.

After the riot at the Capitol, Cudd’s Midland shop, Becky’s Flowers, was flooded with dozens of one-star reviews in which she was called a traitor and domestic terrorist, along with photos of her inside the Capitol.

“I walked through an open door into the Capitol along with several hundred other people,” Cudd said.

A mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building last week following a rally the president held.

Prosecutors have filed dozens of cases so far for a variety of offenses ranging from assaulting police officers to entering restricted areas of the U.S. Capitol, stealing federal property and threatening lawmakers.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

MORE FROM CBSDFW