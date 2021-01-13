FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A COVID-19 vaccine from Novavax is the latest to enter phase three trials in the U.S.

The biotech company is hoping it will lead to emergency use authorization from the FDA, which would make another vaccine option available to Americans.

A Fort Worth clinical research firm is currently enrolling participants, but they’re having a hard time getting people to sign up.

“We’ve been enrolling for two weeks now. Enrollment has been significantly slower for the Novavax trial versus the Moderna and Pfizer trials,” Benchmark Research Fort Worth Site Director Ben Seger said.

Seger said for some, trials are no longer appealing.

“Just because of access to other vaccines in North Texas,” he said. “It’s a study wide issue. There are currently 109 sites enrolling in the Novavax trial across the U.S. and at this point everyone has enrolled an average of about 68 patients. We’re looking to enroll 300 in total.”

He said this could potentially push back that EUA if not enough people sign up.

“They do have to reach a certain amount of subjects enrolled before they can submit the first interim analysis to the FDA and then seek the EUA approval after,” he said.

Seger wants people to know Novavax’s vaccine has unique offerings. It works as a cell receptor blocker. It’s not m-RNA based like Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccine.

They’re vaccinating at a 2-1 ratio which means for every two people who get the active vaccine, one will get the placebo.

He’s hoping this will be appealing to younger, healthy adults who may still have to wait months for a vaccine.

