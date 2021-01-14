DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Have we seen this movie before? The 1988 Dallas Carter high team, then coached by Freddie James, winning the state title.

Catching up with the former coach on Zoom, he told CBS 11 Sports, “I want to be remembered as I did the best I could do to get the number of kids I sent to college and the number of kids I sent to pro football.”

Ask around and that is how James is remembered by many, despite Carter’s championship being stripped away due in part to an ineligible player.

Flash forward to 2018 — Duncanville and Coach Reggie Samples were seconds away from the 6A state crown when a Hail Mary from North Shore dashed those hopes and dreams.

According to the UIL never has a Black head coach officially led a DFW school to the state title on the highest level of Texas football.

It’s something Coach Carlos Lynn is determined to not have said anymore Saturday when his Cedar Hill Longhorns face Katy.

“It’s hope. It’s hope for the future and it’s hope just to let people know that we can get here,” Lynn said. “We have the skills, the ability, the intellect, the organization, to make it to this stature of football.”

For those who came before him and those who will come after him, Lynn is coaching for something much bigger than himself. In his words, “It’s more than a Cedar Hill thing. It’s a community, a statewide community thing.”

All that’s needed now is a Hollywood ending.