(CBSDFW.COM) – Collin County is seeing massive demand for COVID -19 vaccines, but right now options are limited.

“Collin County stands ready to launch a large scale distribution center,” Collin County Judge Chris Hill said. “The one missing piece is we don’t have any doses!”

In Monday’s Commissioners Court meeting, Hill said the Texas Department of State Health Services is planning to send close to 7,000 doses next week.

Collin County Health Care Services, the McKinney Fire Department and the Allen Fire Department will all receive 2,000 doses. An unnamed local hospital will get 975 doses.

Hill said, right now, the county and its partners are capable of administering 2,000 shots a day and starting Jan. 25, a partnership with a private sector will allow the county to provide around 6,000 shots a day.

“They would take our list and they would call those folks on the list in order and they would make those appointments,” he said.

To get a vaccine, you have to sign up on the county’s wait list online. Right now, it’s open to *all​* Texans who are eligible under the state’s 1A and 1B phases which includes first responders, healthcare workers, people with underlying conditions and those 65 and older.

Next week, the county will begin contacting people on the wait list to schedule appointments. So far, more than 85,000 people have registered.

MORE FROM CBSDFW