FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at the Post Oak Place Apartments in East Fort Worth near Euless.
The call came in shortly after 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14, at 3788 Great Oak Drive.
The Fort Worth Fire Department said wind was having an impact on the fire and efforts to get it under control.
The burning apartment building is three stories and firefighters believe the fire may have started in the middle of the complex.
Heavy smoke and flames have been billowing from it for more than an hour.
Significant roof damage was visible from Chopper 11.
There is no word yet on a cause.
One firefighter suffered minor injuries.
Multiple units are on the scene and the Fort Worth Fire Department is asking people to avoid the area.
Shortly after 4:00 p.m. there were no flames showing from the impacted units, but still plenty of smoke.
