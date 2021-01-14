CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Apartment Fire, DFW News, Euless, firefighters, Fort Worth, Live

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at the Post Oak Place Apartments in East Fort Worth near Euless.

The call came in shortly after 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14, at 3788 Great Oak Drive.

Apartment fire in East Fort Worth (Chopper 11)

The Fort Worth Fire Department said wind was having an impact on the fire and efforts to get it under control.

The burning apartment building is three stories and firefighters believe the fire may have started in the middle of the complex.

Heavy smoke and flames have been billowing from it for more than an hour.

Significant roof damage was visible from Chopper 11.

Apartment fire in East Fort Worth (Chopper 11)

There is no word yet on a cause.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

Apartment fire in East Fort Worth (Chopper 11)

Multiple units are on the scene and the Fort Worth Fire Department is asking people to avoid the area.

Apartment fire in East Fort Worth (Credit: Fort Worth FD)

Shortly after 4:00 p.m. there were no flames showing from the impacted units, but still plenty of smoke.

MORE FROM CBSDFW

 

CBSDFW.com Staff