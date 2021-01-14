FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A federal judge in Fort Worth has released North Texas man Larry Brock with conditions after a hearing Thursday on his alleged involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot.

Brock was seen in video and photos inside the Senate Chamber wearing body armor and a helmet and holding zip ties.

Magistrate Jeffrey Cureton released Brock on a number of conditions. He will be confined to his home, cannot travel or go to any protests and will have limited access to the Internet. He will also not be allowed to be around firearms.

The judge noted that Brock voluntarily surrendered to authorities on Sunday, Jan. 10 in Grapevine.

Photos that appeared in court documents showed him near Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office and inside the Senate Chamber during the deadly riot. People took notice of the zip ties he was holding, which are used by law enforcement to detain or restrain subjects.

Brock was charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or ground without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

During the Thursday court hearing, an FBI agent said they went through his Facebook account and found a post from Dec. 24, 2020, where he said “Bought body armor for civil war that’s coming.”

Brock made another post in December in which he mentioned a government invasion and second civil war, the agent said.

The agent said Brock posted on Jan. 1, 2021, “Castile will be stormed on the 6th.” The agent also mentioned a post from Brock on Jan. 5 about “Stop the steal.”

Lastly, the agent testified that on Jan. 6, 2021, Brock made posts that said: “Patriots on the hill”; “Patriots storming”; “Men with guns need to shoot their way in.”

Federal prosecutors argued Brock was a danger to the community and should be detained pending trial because he repeatedly justified violence and he had guns.

But Brock’s defense attorney said he was not a danger and not violent in the Capitol and that he has no criminal history. The attorney also pointed to Brock’s career in the Air Force as he is a retired lieutenant colonel who served four tours in Afghanistan.

Brock’s family left the federal courthouse in Fort Worth Thursday afternoon without commenting.

Prosecutors warned more charges could be coming.

MORE FROM CBSDFW