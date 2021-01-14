GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two teenagers are in Garland Police custody, and one is a juvenile charged with murder, after a deadly shooting in a gas station parking lot Thursday, Jan. 14.

Police said in the 1800 block of West Kingsley Road around 1:30 p.m.

Witnesses said people began shooting at each other and then took off in two different vehicles.

Soon after, police received another call from a business in the 1900 bloick of South First Street saying two young men arrived in an SUV suffering from gunshot wounds.

One male was identified as 18-year-old Jairo Sail Saavedra who was treated and released from a hospital.

The second unidentified man was pronounced deceased at the location.

While officers were investigating the shooting, they learned a 15-year-old juvenile was at a hospital in Dallas who was involved in the shooting.

Investigators recovered video surveillance showing several subjects meeting at the gas station.

While at the location, the individuals began to fight; the 15-year-old and Saavedra retrieved handguns and exchanged gunfire.

It is believed the 15-year-old shot Saavedra and the deceased.

Detectives do not believe the shooters acted in self-defense.

Saavedra is currently in the Garland Detention Center charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The 15-year-old is in the Garland Juvenile Detention Center charged with murder.

One handgun was recovered. The investigation is ongoing.

The 15-year-old’s identity is not being released.

