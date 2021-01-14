(CBSDFW.COM) – The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Texas has pushed past $2 for the first time in 43 weeks, AAA reports.

According to AAA, the statewide average is now at $2.10, which is 11 cents more than this time last week. Drivers in El Paso are seeing the highest prices at $2.36 per gallon of regular unleaded, while those in the Sherman/Denison are seeing the lowest at $1.96 per gallon.

AAA reports the new average broke the nearly 11 month streak of being under $2, which was the longest streak since 2005.

“Gasoline has been on the rise for the last few weeks due to higher crude oil prices,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “However, demand for gasoline remains lower than this time last year, which could result in lower gas prices in the weeks ahead as winter sets in across the country.”

The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded is at $2.36, which is seven cents more than last week.

