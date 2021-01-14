PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Due to the significant surge of COVID-19 cases following the holiday season, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano set up tents in its lobby to expand capacity to provide emergency care for non-COVID patients during the pandemic.

The lobby space is easily accessible from the Emergency Department and the tents offer privacy for patients, according to a release from the hospital.

“The pop-up ED for non-COVID patients is staying full,” said hospital President Josh Floren. “We can treat eight patients at a time in the tents, which expands the number of patients we can see given the increased demand.”

The white tents lining the lobby are stocked with supplies. Patients are assessed and tested and often are sent home with medications and instructions for follow-up care from the pop-up ED.

The hospital plans to use the tents only as an overflow area for emergency care during peak times, typically between 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. On Jan. 7, the first day of operation, 15 patients were treated in the lobby overflow area during the four hours they were in use.

“People should go to the ER or call 911 if they’re having what they think is an emergency,” Floren said. “ERs have the supplies, staff and expertise to care for people and do it safely during this pandemic. The tents are truly an extension of our emergency department and help us to continue treating patients during the pandemic surge.”

