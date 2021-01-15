CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police arrested Anthony Sibrian, 17, who later admitted to detectives that he killed his father Jose Sibrian, 43.

The fatal shooting happened on January 5, 2021 in the 2000 block of Angelica Way.

Police found Jose Sibrian deceased inside of a home. An autopsy was conducted by the Dallas County Medical Examiner and it was determined that he died from homicidal violence.

Anthony Sibrian is currently awaiting trial at the Lew Sterrett Jail. He’s charged with capital murder.

A Dallas County Magistrate will determine his bond.

