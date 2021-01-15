CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DFW AIRPORT (CBSDFW.COM) – The Federal Aviation Administration initiated a ground stop at DFW Airport shortly before 3:00 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, due to high winds.

Winds were gusting up to 45 miles per hour according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

During the ground stop, planes are unable to take off or land.

Planes scheduled to fly to DFW are delayed as well.

Ground stop at DFW Airport (WeatherNet cam)

Contact your airline if you have a flight scheduled Friday afternoon.

The average delay for arriving air traffic is about two hours, as of 3:40 p.m.

