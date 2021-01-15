This video above is from our story on Louis Ayala on Oct. 12, 2020.
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Well-known and beloved Fort Worth barber Louis Ayala has died, a family member confirmed Friday afternoon.
Melissa Ayala Frazier says her father was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia last week. She says he fought back and was determined. But, he died Thursday evening.
CBS 11 News profiled Louis Ayala in our Ones for Texas series last October. He was honored by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation last year as the oldest active barber in Texas. He had been cutting hair for 75 years, ever since he was 15 years old.
“It hasn’t been easy. You have to be dedicated to your job. You have to like it and enjoy what you do,” he told CBS 11 News last year.
Mr. Ayala was a fixture at his barber shop in north Fort Worth.
