FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – “New Year, new you!”

For many of you that means ramping up your gym routine.

If you’re not sure where to start, there are plenty of apps for that. This Ones for Wellness is a little different.

I taught group fitness classes for years, but for the last several I’ve been trying out different apps.

I thought I’d share some of my favorites.

These are apps that I’ve paid for and used at various times throughout the past couple of years.

Peloton: $12.99 per month

Peloton is one of the biggest names in home fitness, but you don’t need a pricey bike to reap the benefits. Through the app you gain access to a range of workouts from treadmill bootcamps, bike workouts, yoga and even meditation. The guided workouts include video, and the app can synch with your heart rate monitor. It can also help you track your progress over time.

Aaptiv: $14.99 per month

Aaptiv also offers guided workouts, but these are audio-only. It offers challenges and programs that are goal-oriented. There are programs to help you run faster, get started and there are even maternity workouts. Aaptiv offers options you can do in the gym, at home or outside.

Fit Radio: Free base subscription or $9.99 per month for premium

If your workouts need a music boost, this app can help. It’s essentially a pocket DJ. The app also includes guided workouts and even full programs from strength training to 5k training.

SWEAT: $20 per month

Stay focused & fit with the world’s largest female fitness community. BBG, PWR at Home, FIERCE at Home, LIFTING at Home in the SWEAT App.

If you’re looking for something more all-encompassing, this app offers a variety of workouts.

There are zero equipment options as well as ones that utilize a full gym.

The programs are geared towards your goals. Some examples: post-pregnancy, muscle building and mind and body.

The workouts aren’t guided, but there are video demos.

You’ll need to use your own music, or it works great with Fit Radio if your personal library is lacking.

SWEAT also includes meal plans and recipes. There’s also a community page if you need help with accountability.

Pear: $5.99 per month

Pear is similar to Aaptiv. The workouts are audio guided. It has music or you can use your own, and there are a range of workouts from running and walking, to hit workouts, flexibility workouts and yoga.

A few extra free options:

Rock My Run

The best running and fitness music app, period. Through our patented technology, the music adapts in real-time to heart rate/BPM, GPS, and other factors for a personalized workout that motivates you to go the extra mile, whether you’re a professional athlete, or running for the first time.

This is another good free music option. The app can adjust the music to synch up with your steps or heart rate. You can manually adjust it as well. There are curated playlists and a range of options for whatever your music suits your workout.

7-minute workout

This app offers 72 exercises and 22 additional workouts that you can customize to modify to create more than a thousand variations.

Nike Training Club

Nike Training Club offers 185+ free workouts that range from yoga and bodyweight classes to high intensity interval training. It also has trainer-led programs designed to help everyone from beginners to seasoned athletes.

