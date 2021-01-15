DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County’s COVID-19 vaccine effort continued at Fair Park Friday, Jan. 15, while officials also rolled out new ways to reach the communities most at risk.

The opportunity to get a vaccine without at appointment at the county’s mega vaccination location drew thousands over the past two days.

“I don’t know if the staff was ready to accommodate such a large number of people,” shared Michael, while returning to the parking lot with his wheelchair bound father.

He says they arrived and joined the long line of cars at about 8:00 Friday morning. His father received his vaccine at 3:00 in the afternoon.

“I don’t think they saw this coming,” says Michael.

On the one hand, when demand far outpaces supply, long lines and frustration should be expected.

But Jim and Susi Good of Carrollton were mostly grateful. They’d registered on the county website but hadn’t yet received an appointment.

“And we never heard anything and we knew other people had gotten it,” says Susi. “So that’s why when we found out that they were doing it this way, we just said come on, we’ll go. It was worth it.”

Dallas County leaders say the suspension of the registration requirement will likely be temporary as they were looking to help seniors who were struggling to sign up online.

They’ve since added a vaccine registration hotline: 469-749-9900 to help seniors secure appointments.

Community outreach workers are also helping to register patients in the county’s hardest hit zip codes.

If you have completed the online registration, county leaders are asking for patience, saying you will be contacted by email to confirm an appointment based on vaccine availability and priority grouping.

Although many who registered, will now no longer need it.

“[We] feel more secure!” added the Goods.

The mega vaccine clinic at Fair Park is expected to be open on Saturday to administer vaccines, but by appointment only.

