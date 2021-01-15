(CBSDFW.COM) – Denver Broncos star Von Miller, who was a standout on defense at DeSoto High School and Texas A&M, is under criminal investigation in Colorado.
The Parker, Colorado Police Department released a statement saying, “The case is currently under investigation, and no information can be released at this time. If the investigation determines a crime has occurred, charges will be submitted to the DA’s Office for their review.”
Miller, 31, did not play during the 2020 season after suffering a tendon injury in his lower leg during practice in September.
More to come.
