CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:criminal investigation, desoto, DFW News, Texas A&M, Von Miller

(CBSDFW.COM) – Denver Broncos star Von Miller, who was a standout on defense at DeSoto High School and Texas A&M, is under criminal investigation in Colorado.

The Parker, Colorado Police Department released a statement saying, “The case is currently under investigation, and no information can be released at this time. If the investigation determines a crime has occurred, charges will be submitted to the DA’s Office for their review.”

Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos kneels near the sideline during a game against the Detroit Lions at Empower Field on December 22, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Miller, 31, did not play during the 2020 season after suffering a tendon injury in his lower leg during practice in September.

More to come.

MORE FROM CBSDFW

 

CBSDFW.com Staff