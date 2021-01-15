DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The FBI’s Dallas office is on a “heightened level” of awareness for any possible threats in multiple areas of Texas ahead of the presidential inauguration next week.
FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno released a statement Friday on how the office operating as authorities around the U.S. prepare for potential unrest stemming from the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.
@FBIDallas SAC DeSarno's statement addressing the field office's current operational posture and public safety concerns surrounding inauguration day. pic.twitter.com/z6kfpdWI1I
— FBI Dallas (@FBIDallas) January 15, 2021
“The FBI Dallas Field Office is currently operating at a heightened level of investigative awareness for any emerging threats to our region between now and the presidential inauguration. Our efforts are focused on identifying, investigating, and disrupting individuals who were involved in the siege of the U.S. Capitol and/or those who may continue to incite violence and engage in criminal activity locally,” DeSarno said.
DeSarno said his office has not received any credible threats in areas including the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, Lufkin, San Angelo, Sherman, Texarkana, Tyler and Wichita Falls.
“Our office is monitoring significant open source chatter indicating potential law enforcement challenges across the country. As FBI Director Wray recently said, ‘we do not tolerate violent agitators and extremists who use the guise of First Amendment-protected activity to incite violence and wreak havoc,'” DeSarno said.
He is asking North Texas residents who may have information on any possible threats to contact the FBI’s tipline at 972.559.5000 or FBI.gov.
The presidential inauguration of Joe Biden is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 20 in Washington D.C.
