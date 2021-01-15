NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s one of the most popular trends out there right now: meal delivery kits. From Hello Fresh and Blue Apron to Freshly and Factor, there’s pretty much a meal kit to cater to any dietary desire.

CBS 11 News spoke with Kathryn Landel, a nutritionist and dietician with Baylor Scott & White Center for Metabolic and Weight Loss Surgery of Dallas. She said when choosing your meals look carefully, because not all options are healthy.

“Some of them have upwards of like 700, 800 calories per meal, which is a lot,” she said. “I would say choose like a lean protein or ones that have a lot of like non starchy green vegetables in them.”

She said to skip the pasta and carb heavy meals, especially ones with creamy sauces.

“I’ve tried Blue Apron, Hello Fresh, Hone Chef, and they’re all great,” she said.

As for cost, it depends on the kit and the plan you choose. With Hello Fresh, for 3 recipes a week to feed a family of four it’ll run you about $90.

Factor focuses on individual meals. Four per week will run you $60.

For a frozen option Landel suggested Daily Harvest, a plant-based program with single serve meals. Prices depend on how much you buy, but six per week will run you around $54.

Landel said Whether or not it’s worth it depends on whether you value convenience or cost.

Landed said the really great thing about these kits is that they offer easy portion control. If you’re not looking for commitment, because many of these require a subscription, she suggested checking out places like Snap Kitchen that offer similar products grab and go style.

