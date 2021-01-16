DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Saturday reported 2,809 new COVID-19 cases, along with five more deaths.

Saturday’s case count brings the total in the county to 206,329, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County. Health officials said 377 of Saturday’s cases are considered probable.

Five more deaths were also added, for a total of 1,858 since the pandemic began. The five patients had been hospitalized and had underlying health conditions. Their ages ranged from 50s to 80s.

NEW: Dallas County Reports 2,809 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 5 Deaths, Including 377 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/0i4COhwFJZ — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) January 16, 2021

Health officials said there are 1,145 patients with COVID-19 in area hospitals as of Friday, Jan. 15.

“Our daily average of new COVID cases for the first week of January, ending January 9, has reached an all-time high of 2,545 and the positivity rate sits at 31.5%. These numbers, along with near record high numbers of COVID hospitalizations, a low number of adult ICU beds available, and the announcement earlier today of the first reported case with the B.1.1.7 variant in Dallas County are all reasons for our public health experts to be concerned about this virus in our community and region over the next several weeks,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

In Tarrant County, 3,023 new cases and eight more deaths were reported on Saturday. The county’s totals are now at 190,886 cases and 1,833 deaths.

MORE FROM CBSDFW