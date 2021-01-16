DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Air Force veteran and retired Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Police Chief James Spiller has died, the department said Saturday.
The cause of his death was not immediately released. He retired from the department on Dec. 15, 2020.
The department said Spiller joined DART in 2001 after spending 25 years with the U.S. Air Force, where he served as the director of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency.
“Chief Spiller led the DART Police Department by example, with distinction and honor. His positive attitude and desire to be of service to others encouraged us all, even during our darkest hours,” DART said in a statement.
“Our prayers go out to his family, as well as the entire DART Police Department during this very difficult time,” DART added.
