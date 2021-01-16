DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 3-month-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert in Texas was found safe in Dallas, and the suspect, her mother, was also arrested, police said.

Police said Friday they were looking for Lashea Benjamin, 39, and her daughter, Anyla, and that they were both last seen at around 1 p.m. in the southern area of Houston.

Police believed Anyla was in danger due to Lashea’s previous history with injury to a child.

Just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, police said the Amber Alert was canceled after both Lashea and Anyla were found in Dallas after authorities received tips.

Police said Lashea is currently in custody at Dallas County Jail. Anyla was placed in custody of Child Protective Services after being found “safe and healthy.”

UPDATE: AMBER ALERT CANCELLED After receiving numerous tips, Anyla Benjamin & suspect Lashea Benjamin were located in Dallas. Lashea Benjamin is in custody in the Dallas County Jail. Anyla is safe & healthy & will be placed in CPS custody. #HouNews https://t.co/z5rxnQajMT pic.twitter.com/IYwTYNqBsu — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 16, 2021

Further details have not yet been released as the investigation continues.

