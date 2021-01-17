ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A search is underway for a suspect who police said shot and killed a store clerk in Arlington during a robbery early Sunday.

Police said they responded to the E-Z Mart on East Bardin Road just before 5 a.m. after receiving a call about a clerk being found unresponsive by a customer.

The clerk, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead from gunshot wounds.

Police were able to obtain surveillance video and learned the suspected gunman entered the store at around 3:30 a.m. Police said the suspect shot the clerk multiple times and then took several items before fleeing the store.

Police believe the suspect ran away on foot eastbound on Bardin Road. The suspect was seen as having a slim build and long hair and wearing a red cap, red jacket, and a dark-colored shirt.

Still photos from the shooting death of a store clerk last night. A black male entered E-Z Mart around 3:30 a.m. & committed a robbery. Suspect is believed to be slim build, long hair, red ball cap, red jacket, dark colored or black shirt. Anyone with info, please call APD. pic.twitter.com/DDKlxvNSC5 — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) January 17, 2021

According to police, E-Z Mart is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 817.459.5650 or Crime Stoppers at 817.469.8477.

