By CBSDFW.com Staff
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A search is underway for a suspect who police said shot and killed a store clerk in Arlington during a robbery early Sunday.

Police said they responded to the E-Z Mart on East Bardin Road just before 5 a.m. after receiving a call about a clerk being found unresponsive by a customer.

The clerk, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead from gunshot wounds.

Police were able to obtain surveillance video and learned the suspected gunman entered the store at around 3:30 a.m. Police said the suspect shot the clerk multiple times and then took several items before fleeing the store.

Police believe the suspect ran away on foot eastbound on Bardin Road. The suspect was seen as having a slim build and long hair and wearing a red cap, red jacket, and a dark-colored shirt.

According to police, E-Z Mart is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 817.459.5650 or Crime Stoppers at 817.469.8477.

