DALLAS (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 29 points and 10 rebounds, Garrett Temple scored 15 of his season-high 21 points in the second quarter and the Chicago Bulls ended a four-game losing streak with a 117-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

Dallas star Luka Doncic passed Michael Jordan on the career list with his 29th triple-double, finishing with 36 points, 16 rebounds and 15 assists, including a behind-the-back pass to Willie Cauley-Stein for a dunk. Doncic is tied with Grant Hill for 15th place.

The Slovenian sensation, who had 30 points at halftime, didn’t get nearly enough help with the Mavericks missing five rotation players because of COVID-19 protocols and guard Tim Hardaway Jr. with a left groin strain.

Doncic had his European sidekick in Kristaps Porzingis, who scored 20 points, after both missed a loss at Chicago this month. But the 7-foot-3 Latvian was 0 of 7 from 3-point range while joining Dallas players not named Doncic in shooting 10% from deep (2 of 20).

The Bulls, who lost all four games on their skid by four points or fewer, took control with a 40-point second quarter and didn’t let their lead get under nine points in the second half.

Zach LaVine, who had 21 first-quarter points in the earlier win over Dallas, didn’t get his first bucket until the third quarter while going 1 of 8 from the field and making all eight free throws to finish with 10 points and 10 assists.

Thaddeus Young scored 15 points for Chicago, and Otto Porter Jr. had 14 points and nine rebounds.

Dallas guard Jalen Brunson, who scored a season-high 31 points when Doncic was sidelined by a quadriceps injury in Chicago, was listed as questionable on the COVID-19 list and didn’t play. Josh Richardson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell were out again.

