ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – As family members grieve the loss of a 31-year-old son and husband, police are continuing to search for a suspect who fatally shot him while he was working at a convenience store in Arlington Sunday morning.

“Jordan didn’t deserve to be shot and taken away from us,” his wife, Kristin Reynolds, said. Jordan Hightower was killed during a robbery at the E-Z Mart on East Bardin Road, police said.

“Jordan… he was a good man… and he cared about people,” Reynolds said as she is filled with sadness and grief after suddenly losing her husband.

“He was so smart. He had so much life in him. So much. So funny. He should be here,” she said.

Arlington police said surveillance video showed Hightower working behind the counter when the armed suspect walked through the front door.

“He then walks to the side of the counter to try and get behind the counter and he fired at least eight rounds at the clerk. Didn’t say anything to the clerk,” Lt. Chris Cook said.

The suspect then took several items and fled.

Police said shortly after the shooting, at around 3:30 a.m., two people entered the store and saw Hightower struggling, but they didn’t try to help.

“It’s very horrific… the lack of humanity and sanctity of life,” Cook said.

Still photos from the shooting death of a store clerk last night. A black male entered E-Z Mart around 3:30 a.m. & committed a robbery. Suspect is believed to be slim build, long hair, red ball cap, red jacket, dark colored or black shirt. Anyone with info, please call APD. pic.twitter.com/DDKlxvNSC5 — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) January 17, 2021

Police said another customer walked into the store about an hour and a half later, found Hightower unresponsive and called 911. The 31-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Hours after learning that my son was brutally murdered for no reason, I’m not filled with hatred… I’m filled with hurt and I’m filled with pain,” Hightower’s father, Walter Hightower, said.

“He wanted a family and he wanted so many things, and [the suspect] needs to pay for what he did… people can’t just take people away like that and not have consequences,” Reynolds said.

E-Z Mart is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the suspect.

“We at E-Z Mart are greatly saddened that one of our teammates was shot in an armed robbery and has succumbed to his injuries. Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones. We will be making the necessary resources available to our entire store-level team to help them cope with this senseless tragedy. We will be working with the police to make available a $5,000 award for the arrest and conviction of the shooter. Out of respect for his family, and to ensure the integrity of the investigation, we will defer all further statements to the police.”

Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 817.459.5650 or Crime Stoppers at 817.469.8477.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

MORE FROM CBSDFW