EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two soldiers from Fort Bliss were killed in unrelated crashes over the weekend.

Spec. Kenmaj D. Graham, 21, died in a hit-and-run crash on Sunday, Jan. 17.

Sgt. 1st Class Dejaun K. Frazier, 43, lost his life in a motorcycle crash on Saturday, Jan 16.

Spec. Graham, 21, was on foot when he was struck by a vehicle on North Zaragoza Road and Pebble Hills Boulevard, a spokesperson for Fort Bliss told CBS 4 News in El Paso.

Graham was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries, according to officials.

Graham, a native of Wichita, Kansas, was a 19D, Cavalry Scout, who joined the U.S. Army in July 2017 from Kansas City, Mo. Fort Bliss was his first duty station.

He arrived at Fort Bliss in December 2017 after completing Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Benning, Ga. He was assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 13th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team.

“The Bulldog Family mourns the loss of this young man. We send our deepest condolences and prayers to his family and loved ones,” said Col. Jabari Miller, Commander, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team. “Spec. Graham was a valued member of the Bulldog team, a Cavalry Scout, with a bright future in the U.S. Army. He will be missed.”

Graham’s awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and Overseas Service Ribbon.

Sgt. 1st Class Dejaun K. Frazier, 43, a native of Tallahassee, Florida, was a noncommissioned officer assigned to the 1st Armored Division Artillery Brigade.

Frazier died after a motorcycle crash in far east El Paso on Saturday afternoon.

Frazier, who previously served in the Marine Corps, joined the U.S. Army in February 2011 as a 25W, Telecommunications Operations Chief.

“The 1st Armored Division G6 team is saddened by the tragic loss of Sergeant First Class Frazier. Sgt. 1st Class Frazier served as a Signal Platoon Sergeant and he was a combat-proven leader who was dedicated to taking care of his Soldiers. His legacy of coaching and mentoring his platoon will never be forgotten. The 1AD G6 team sends our condolences to his family and friends and our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time,” said Lt. Col. Michael R. Wacker, 1AD Assistant Chief of Staff, G6.

Frazier’s awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal (3), Army Achievement Medal, Navy & Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Army Good Conduct Medal (3), Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, Navy Expeditionary Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Marine Expeditionary Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, NonCommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon (3), Navy Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Navy & Marine Corps Overseas Service Ribbon, NATO Medal, Presidential Unit Citation (Navy), Navy Unit Citation and Driver and Mechanic Badge.

