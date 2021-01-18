AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed to CBS 11 that shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine that were expected to be distributed across the state Monday, Jan. 18, have been delayed by one day.
DSHS sent CBS 11 the following statement on the matter:
DSHS has gotten word that based on federal shipping schedules, vaccine ordered on Friday and expected to arrive today is now expected to arrive tomorrow, Jan. 19, based on the most current information from Pfizer and our federal partners. The delay impacted 55 of the 263 providers scheduled to receive vaccine this week.
The providers in the DFW area impacted by the delay are as follows:
|Collin County Healthcare Services
|2,000
|City Of McKinney Fire Department
|
2,000
|Garland Health Department
|
1,000
|Baylor University Med Center Dallas
|
4,875
|Los Barrios Unidos Community Clinic
|
100
