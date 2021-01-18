DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are searching for he person who they say gunned down a person two days before Christmas.
Police are searching for Floyd Lee Gatson III, who is the man they say shot a person to death in the 14000 block of Skyfrost Drive on December 23.
Dallas County Sheriff’s have issued a murder warrant for Gatson.
The Dallas Police Department is asking anyone who has information about Gatson’s whereabouts to call 911 and contact homicide detectives at 214-283-4884 or send an email to Detective A. Lopez.
Officials warn Gatson is presumed armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Call Crime Stoppers at: (214)373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.