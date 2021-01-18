GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland residents on a wait list to get the COVID-19 vaccine, don’t have to wait much longer.

Garland Public Health has received notice of a shipment of 1,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and will administer those on Thursday, Jan. 21 at Homer B. Johnson Stadium to persons atop its wait list.

The event is by notification only.

Vaccination will not be made available to walk-up customers.

Those who registered to the wait list first are receiving invitations to the event and will be asked to provide a unique identification number made available only to them.

Garland is utilizing a drive-through format for its vaccination administration. In case of severe weather, click here or call 972-205-3900 for details on a backup plan.

Vaccine is being administered to those who meet the state’s Phase 1A and 1B criteria in the order they registered with Garland Public Health. Almost 17,000 have already registered.

All who meet Phase 1A and 1B eligibility criteria can register for the vaccine being administered by Garland Public Health.

There are many licensed providers of the vaccine and Garland Public Health recommends people register wherever they may be eligible, as well as Garland’s list.

GPH is urging people on the list to call 972-205-3900 or email GPH@GarlandTx.gov to remove their names from the list of they receive the vaccine elsewhere so they can vaccinate the next person on their list.

Phase 1A and 1B individuals are eligible to receive a vaccine at a Texas vaccination hub regardless of where they reside.

· Phase 1A: Front-line healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities

· Phase 1B: People over 65 or with a chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID 19

As the state attempts to increase its capacity to provide COVID-19 vaccine, the Texas Department of State Health Services has selected the City of Garland Health Department to serve as one of several vaccination hubs in Dallas County.

As a hub, Garland will receive larger shipments in the future and be able to serve more people.

