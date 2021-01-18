DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police in Dallas are searching for the gunman who robbed a pizza delivery person.
The attack happened on January 9. According to investigators, a woman delivering pizza at 5050 Pear Ridge Drive was robbed by the suspect just after 11:00 p.m.
The man demanded money from the delivery person, while pointing a silver semi-automatic handgun at her.
At the time of the robbery the suspect was wearing red and black shoes and there was a distinct logo on his right pant leg.
Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the robbery to call 214-671-4740 or send an email to Detective S. Pease.
Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Crime Stoppers tips are accepted 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 214-373-TIPS.