WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – U.S. defense officials say they’re worried about an insider attack or other threat from service members involved in securing President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, prompting the vetting of all 25,000 National Guard troops coming into Washington for the event.

Members of the US National Guard stand watch at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on January 17, 2021. (credit: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

The massive undertaking reflects the extraordinary security concerns that have gripped Washington following the deadly January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump rioters. And it underscores fears that some of the very people assigned to protect the city over the next several days could present a threat to the incoming president and other VIPs in attendance.

