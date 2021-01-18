DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Ronald McDonald House Dallas is celebrating 40 years of providing a home away from home for families of children who are hospitalized due to an illness.
At the same time, RMHD is launching a campaign to raise $40,000 in 40 days to feed its families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Since 1981, RMHD has helped more than 40,000 families. Which means 40,000 families who haven’t had to worry about a place to sleep, three meals a day, transportation to and from the hospital, and fun family activities all while their children are receiving life-saving medical treatment,” the nonprofit said in a news release.
“The RMHD team wants to THANK the Dallas community for its unwavering support over the last 40 years, they wouldn’t be where they are today without you,” RMHD said.
