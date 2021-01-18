DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The new variant strain of COVID-19, first seen in the UK, is now in Dallas. But there is some good news — more vaccines are on the way.

This week, the state is expected to receive more than 333,000 first doses of the COVID vaccine. In addition to that, Texas has requested 500,000 second doses. That means at least that amount of people will soon be fully vaccinated in the Lone Star State, on top of those who have already received both vaccines.

Availability of the vaccine continues to be limited and now there is the double dilemma of the new variant now in Dallas. A man in his 20s, who had not recently traveled outside of the country, tested positive for it.

According to health officials this strain is not said to present with more serious symptoms, but it is more contagious.

Dr. Joseph Chang, Parkland Hospital Chief Medical Officer, said, “it doesn’t change anything that you should do, you should still put your mask on it will still protect you, you should still get the vaccine, it will still protect you. And if you wash your hands, you’ll still wash it off, it doesn’t make any difference.”

North Texas health officials fear the new strain will, no doubt, add to the number of cases; which could overrun hospitals already stretched thin.

Doctors have said, the science show that the two approve vaccines do fight against the variant strain.

